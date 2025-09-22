Kota, Two men were arrested on Monday for allegedly kidnapping two Gujarat-based businessmen and forcing them to undergo explicit acts with a female member of their gang for blackmail, police said. Gujarat-based businessmen rescued from kidnappers' captivity in Kota; 2 nabbed

The businessmen were rescued from captivity in an area near Bhadana Petrol Pump in Kota city.

The arrested men were identified as Mohammed Juned, 30, and Nehal Ahmed, 26, both residents of Amaravati in Maharashtra.

Two pistols and a live cartridge were found in their possession at the time of the arrest, Kota City Superintendent of Police Tejeshwani Gautam said.

Jayesh Dattani and Paddaya Himmat Bhai had been abducted at gunpoint by a five-member gang from their temporary home in Maharashtra on September 18.

The two had been working with a Surat-based company in Maharashtra for two years, and lived in Malkapur, the SP said.

On September 18, the kidnappers allegedly barged into their house in the morning, beat them, and took them away in an SUV, having tied their hands and feet.

According to the SP, the two were taken to a farmhouse near Amravati, where they were forced to engage in explicit acts with a female member of the gang. The acts were filmed, and the businessmen were forced to call their Surat-based associate and ask for ₹20 lakh.

After the call, three of the kidnappers left the farmhouse to collect the ransom, while Juned and Nehal took the two businessmen across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh in a luxury car at gunpoint, and finally arrived in Kota.

They were supposed to travel to Delhi via Sawaimadhopur before they were arrested.

Juned and Nehal were held by the teams for DST and Railway Colony Station in a joint operation on a tip-off.

In July, the two extorted ₹8 lakh from a Jaipur-based man, ₹11 lakh from a Nandpur-based politician in August, and ₹2 lakh from an Amaravati-based teacher, the SP said.

