Guna BJP MLA’s solution for ending crimes against women: Stop making boyfriends

BJP MLA from Guna, Pannalal Shakya, came under fire from the Congress on Sunday for saying crimes against women were rising in the state because ‘girls kept boyfriends’.

The first time MLA from Guna, who was speaking at a function at Girl’s Degree College in Guna for distribution of smartphones on Saturday, said, “Ladkiyan boyfriends kyun banati hain (why do girls have boyfriends?)... Nahin banana chahiye aur atyachar bhi nahin honge (Girls should refrain from having boyfriends and atrocities against them will end).

When contacted, Shakya stuck to his statement. “I am against western culture and my speech was based on that only,” he said on Sunday.

According to National Crime Records Bureau figures, Madhya Pradesh recorded more than 8,000 cases of sexual harassment against women in 2016, the third highest in the country.

Earlier, Shakya had triggered a controversy by calling Indian men’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma unpatriotic for getting married in Italy. He had also said Kohli didn’t deserve to be called a youth icon because he married in Italy.

State Congress spokesperson Deepti Singh said, “Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has spent crores of rupees to spread awareness under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme but he failed to change the mean mentality of his ministers and MLAs. The BJP-led state government has failed to check the crimes against women and now they are trying to chain the girls by giving such statements.”

(With inputs from Yogendra Lumba)