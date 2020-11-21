Gurguram, Faridabad begin random Covid-19 testing at Delhi border

india

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 19:39 IST

With Delhi battling the massive third wave of Covid-19, its neighbours have started taking precautions in border areas to test people coming from the capital.

After Noida, the authorities in Haryana’s Gurugram and Faridabad have begun random testing of commuters travelling from Delhi. People are being tested randomly on Delhi-Gurugram borders; 400 people have been tested so far with three resulting Covid-19 positive. According to the authorities, random testing on borders will help in identification of the most affected areas.

Noida was the first district near Delhi to launch random Covid-19 checks at the borders on Wednesday. As per the officials, Noida’s Delhi border reported higher positivity rate of Covid-19 in comparison to the other areas of the district.

The Delhi government, meanwhile, has put in place stringent measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked for strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocol and increased the fine for not wearing a mask, spitting in public or not following social distancing from Rs 500 to Rs 2000.

Delhi in November broke its previous records by reporting more than 8,000 cases on a single day while also surpassing the five lakh-mark. The surge in number of Covid-19 cases is reported when the national capital is struggling from paucity of hospital beds, fighting immense air pollution and approaching chilly winter waves.

With this huge rise and struggles, Delhi’s adjoining areas are fearing spillover of Covid-19 cases.