Gurugram hit-and-run accused Kalyan Bainsla, cousin sent to 2-day police remand

Gurugram hit-and-run accused Kalyan Bainsla and his cousin, Lavnish, who was with him in the car, were sent to two days of police remand by a city court on Wednesday, an official said.

Police arrested Kalyan Bainsla(33) in road rage case at Golf Course Road, in Gurugram, India, on Tuesday, 15 September 2026. (HT Photos)

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The police had sought a two-day remand to recreate the crime scene, a request the court of Nidhi Beniwal granted.

The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for September 18.

Deep Dive What are the charges against Kalyan Bainsla in the Gurugram hit-and-run case? Kalyan Bainsla has been charged with attempt to murder, rash driving, and other offenses related to stalking and insulting the modesty of a woman, stemming from an incident where he allegedly deliberately hit a female motorcyclist. Why does the victim Shivani Chauhan demand the arrest of all individuals in the car during the incident? Shivani Chauhan insists on the arrest of all individuals in the car to ensure accountability and prevent future incidents, stating that justice cannot be considered served without strict punishment for all involved. How did Kalyan Bainsla attempt to evade police custody after his arrest? Kalyan Bainsla tried to escape police custody by claiming he needed to urinate, but he fell and sustained injuries in the process, leading to him requiring first aid at a hospital.

On Sunday, Bainsla, a gym owner, grazed his car with biker Shivani Chauhan, alias Siya, on the Golf Course road, coming at speed from behind. The contact knocked Chauhan off and sent her skidding down the road in a life threatening situation.

At the hearing, Bainsla's counsel Lalit Bindal argued that his client had already been in police custody for 24 hours, during which time the scene could have been recreated.

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"Allowing the remand application filed by the police today, seeking two days of police custody, the court has awarded two days of police custody, with the next hearing scheduled for September 18," Bindal said.

Bainsla and Lovneesh, aged 33 and 34, were nabbed from Rajgarh in Rajasthan, a short distance from Gurugram, on Tuesday.

Chauhan said Bainsla's arrest was not enough and demanded strict action against him and others who were allegedly in the car at the time of the incident.

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Speaking to the media on Tuesday night after recording her statement in the district court, Chauhan also hit back at Bainsla's cousin, Kamal, who claimed that she was playing the victim card.

The 27-year-old said that if Bainsla secures bail in three days, it cannot be considered strict action.

Also read: Haryana women’s panel takes note of Gurugram hit-and-run video

"There were two other people in the car. They should be arrested as well. They must be punished. If they aren't, such incidents will continue to happen," she said.

Kamal told PTI Videos that his cousin is innocent.

"The girl is playing the victim card. Kalyan is innocent. They are influencing people to ride bikes at high speed," he said.

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Chauhan took exception to the allegation that she was doing this for the sake of followers.

Also read: ‘She is experiencing something akin to trauma’: Gurugram biker's family breaks silence after hit-and-run incident

"I contested the municipal election from Kalkaji, Delhi, in 2022. I was the youngest candidate. Everyone in Delhi knows me. After the incident, I didn't want to reveal my identity, but now it has been revealed. I will stand firm for myself. I don't care what their followers are saying. Their mentality is simply flawed," she said.

Chauhan said she told the court that an attempt was made on her life and how she could have even died.

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"I have sustained some injuries, and the doctors have advised me to undergo an MRI and X-rays," she said.

On Tuesday, after his arrest, Bainsla tried to escape custody on the pretext of urinating, but fell and got hurt, police said. He was given first aid at a hospital.

Bainsla was driving a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Chauhan was riding an Aprilia RS 457, when the incident happened.

The police have impounded the car, registered in the name of an acquaintance.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Gurugram DCP (East) Sandeep Kumar said the victim claimed that Bainsla also hurled a slur at her before the incident and tried to kill her.

"It can be clearly seen that he deliberately hit (the biker) from the side after an argument … The intent was to kill the victim. The victim has also told the police that the intention was to kill her," he said.

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Gurugram Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj said Bainsla was booked under an attempt-to-murder charge after a scrutiny of Instagram videos and CCTV footage.

Earlier, after giving an interview to the media, Bainsla switched off his mobile phone and absconded. Three teams constituted to track him nabbed him in Rajasthan.

According to the police, on September 14, a female biker shared a video on Instagram showing that she had been struck by a car on Golf Course Road the previous morning.

The Gurugram Police tried to contact her, but as there was no formal complaint, it filed a suo motu case at the Sector-56 Police Station, the officer said.

Following Bainsla's arrest, the biker joined the police investigation.

On her complaint, the police added Section 109 (attempt to murder), Section 78 (physical and digital stalking), and Section 79 (acts against the modesty of a woman) of the BNS to the FIR.

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