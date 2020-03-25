Gurugram: Two more from Palam Vihar family test positive

india

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 12:09 IST

Gurugram: Two more members of a family at Bestech Park View in Palam Vihar tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total count of Covid-19 patients in the city to 10. This is the first case in the city in which four members of one family have contracted the infection. Last week, two siblings—a 22-year-old woman who returned from London on March 15 and her 18-year-old brother—tested positive within a span of two days.

On Tuesday, their 55-year-old father and 70-year-old maternal grandmother were confirmed to have Covid-19. Their mother’s report had earlier come out negative. “It is the first such case of Gurugram, where four members from the same family have been diagnosed Covid-19 positive,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer. “Our team has visited the society and sprayed disinfectant in their flat. Our teams will now reach out to the other families in the society to check community transmission. If required, we will ask the society for self-quarantine as a preventive measure against transmission of the virus,” he said.

On Tuesday evening, the father and the grandmother were still at home with the mother in attendance. Their children were admitted to a private hospital last week. “I am already bed-ridden due to a fracture in my leg. My son was sharing the room with us and we were in close contact before he was diagnosed. I received a call from the Civil Hospital to inform me but no one has guided us to get admitted or approach some hospital,” said Shelly Kumra, the father. “Both the patients are under home quarantine and will be shifted to the civil hospital tomorrow,” said Punia.

After Kumra’s daughter returned from abroad, she had complained of cough and fever. She was tested positive on March 19. After her brother was found to be infected too, the RWA of the condominium had sought the intervention of the district administration, alleging that the family was breaking quarantine protocol. Kumra, however, said that they were feeling mentally harassed because even their daily supplies had been stopped. He said the house was sanitised by the MCG officials three days ago and since then they have not moved out except for his wife who has to go the hospital where the two siblings are admitted.

Vikas Dhull, general secretary of the condominium, said they were concerned about the spread of the virus now. “We are concerned that now more people will test positive. Now it is important that three domestic helps and people who visited them are tested,” he said.