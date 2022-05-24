Gyanvapi case: No verdict today, Varanasi court to hear Muslim side's plea on May 26

The Varanasi district court on Tuesday fixed May 26 as the next date of hearing in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case. The court allowed both parties to file objections to the commission's survey report.

The objections to the commission's report would have to filed within seven days by both the parties.

A day ago, the court had completed hearing of arguments in the case and reserved its order. District court judge AK Vishvesh had completed hearing arguments from both the Hindu and Muslim sides.

All the four Hindu petitioners were present in the court. Advocate Vishu Jain, representing the Hindu petitioners who have sought worshipping rights inside the mosque over claims of the presence of a Shivling there, said the court would hear on May 26 the Muslim side's application whether the case is maintainable.

Jain said, “The hearing on the Muslim side's application under Order 7 Rule 11 regarding the rejection of suit will take place on May 26. The court asked both sides to file an objection to the commission report, and submit the report within one week."

The court said the May 19 order passed by the civil judge (senior division) inviting objections from both sides is still effective, objection on advocate commission report from both the parties are invited

(With inputs from Uttar Pradesh bureau)

