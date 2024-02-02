 Gyanvapi panel asks Muslims to shut shops, businesses today | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Gyanvapi panel asks Muslims to shut shops, businesses today

Gyanvapi panel asks Muslims to shut shops, businesses today

BySudhir Kumar
Feb 02, 2024 11:29 AM IST

The Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee objected to the “misleading claim” that Hindu prayers were held in the southern cellar of the mosque complex until 1993

The Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee (AIMC), which manages Varanasi’s Gyanvapi Masjid, has asked Muslims to keep their shops and businesses closed on Friday in protest against the Hindu prayers at the southern cellar of the mosque complex on Thursday. A local court gave the go-ahead for the prayers on Wednesday.

Security outside the Gyanvapi complex. (ANI)
In a statement, AIMC secretary Abdul Batin Nomani said there is anger among the Muslims over the permission granted for the worship. “In protest against the order, Muslims will keep their businesses and shops closed peacefully on Friday...”

He said the Muslim community has objected to the “misleading claim” that Hindu prayers were held in the southern cellar until 1993. “This is a completely wrong and baseless fact,” Nomani said. “No puja was ever performed in the southern cellar of the mosque.” He added that the Muslim community has moved the high court against the local court’s verdict.

Nomani appealed to Muslims to maintain peace, and tranquillity and ignore rumours. He asked the people against going anywhere unnecessarily. Nomani made the appeal after chairing a meeting of prominent Muslim community members on Thursday. “...the district administration hastily made arrangements for worship in the southern basement of Gyanvapi Masjid...people...should offer prayer in their respective cities and areas.”

    Sudhir Kumar

    Sudhir Kumar is Varanasi based senior staff correspondent.He covers all developments, politics, education--primary, secondary and higher -- crime, offbeat, tribes and human angle stories

