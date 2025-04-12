Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gym trainer booked for assaulting BJP MLA Ramratan's sons in Faridabad

PTI |
Apr 12, 2025 08:53 PM IST

The incident occurred on Friday evening when the MLA's younger son Vishal had gone to Any Time Fitness gym in Sector 28.

A gym trainer and his accomplices were booked for allegedly assaulting the sons of BJP MLA Harendra Singh Ramratan from Hodal constituency here, police said on Saturday.

A BJP MLA's sons were assaulted by a gym trainer and his friends after a heated exchange between both parties.(Pexel)
A BJP MLA's sons were assaulted by a gym trainer and his friends after a heated exchange between both parties.(Pexel)

Also Read: Former Goa MLA dies after assault by Karnataka auto driver; BJP slams Congress over law and order

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday evening when MLA's younger son Vishal had gone to Any Time Fitness gym in Sector 28.

Also Read: Grenade attack at Punjab BJP leader Kalia’s residence: Cops track main accused to UP’s Budaun district

An argument broke out between him and gym trainer Prithvi Chaprana over the placement of dumbells. Following this, Chaprana called some of their friends who allegedly threw Vishal to the ground and beat him up, police said.

In retaliation, Vishal also called his elder brother Jagpriya who reached the gym with some of his friends. The gym trainer and his also hit Jagpriya, police added.

Also Read: ‘Pistol attack, abuse’: Rivalry between BJP leader, Uttarakhand MLA takes violent turn

Meanwhile, Chaprana had alleged that Vishal called around 15 people and brandished a pistol, police said.

Both groups also used casteist remarks against each other during the fight, they said.

Upon receiving information, MLA Ramratan reached the spot and took his sons to Badshah Khan Hospital. Both of them suffered internal injuries. Based on Vishal's complaint, a case was registered against Chaprana and his friends -- Aman, Deepak, Nishant Honey and others for assault under sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, police said.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Gym trainer booked for assaulting BJP MLA Ramratan's sons in Faridabad
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On