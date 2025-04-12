Gym trainer booked for assaulting BJP MLA Ramratan's sons in Faridabad

A gym trainer and his accomplices were booked for allegedly assaulting the sons of BJP MLA Harendra Singh Ramratan from Hodal constituency here, police said on Saturday. A BJP MLA's sons were assaulted by a gym trainer and his friends after a heated exchange between both parties.(Pexel)

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday evening when MLA's younger son Vishal had gone to Any Time Fitness gym in Sector 28.

An argument broke out between him and gym trainer Prithvi Chaprana over the placement of dumbells. Following this, Chaprana called some of their friends who allegedly threw Vishal to the ground and beat him up, police said.

In retaliation, Vishal also called his elder brother Jagpriya who reached the gym with some of his friends. The gym trainer and his also hit Jagpriya, police added.

Meanwhile, Chaprana had alleged that Vishal called around 15 people and brandished a pistol, police said.

Both groups also used casteist remarks against each other during the fight, they said.

Upon receiving information, MLA Ramratan reached the spot and took his sons to Badshah Khan Hospital. Both of them suffered internal injuries. Based on Vishal's complaint, a case was registered against Chaprana and his friends -- Aman, Deepak, Nishant Honey and others for assault under sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, police said.

Further investigation is underway, police added.