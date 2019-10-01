Haridwar cops foxed after 5 ‘wives’ claim body of man who committed suicide

india

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:29 IST

The Uttarakhand police went into a tizzy after four women showed up at a hospital in Haridwar district claiming to be the wife of a man and wanted to take his body after he died Monday following a suicide attempt.

The deceased was a resident of Rishikul area in Haridwar. He was married and worked as a driver, a police officer said.

Praveen Singh Koshiyari, inspector at Haridwar police station said, “The man attempted suicide on Sunday night by consuming poison. His wife rushed him to a nearby hospital after seeing him in an unconscious state. He later succumbed during treatment in the hospital.”

Koshiyari said that police was confronted with an unusual situation when “one after another four other women claiming to be his wife, came to hospital to take his body.”

“The man was declared dead at 4 am on Monday. One woman after another kept coming to the hospital claiming to be his wife and wanted to take his body. The women started coming to the hospital around 9 am,” Koshiyari said.

Unable to come to a solution, police asked all the five women to reach a compromise to initiate the last rites.

“We asked them to do so because all of them were very poor and unable to produce marriage certificates. He was finally cremated under the observation of a police constable,” he said.

In the initial probe, police found that the deceased was facing severe financial crisis due to which he was distressed which ultimately pushed him to take his life.

“A case has been registered in the incident and investigations are on,” Koshiyari said.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 18:10 IST