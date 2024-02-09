 Haldwani: Meet Vandana Singh, Nainital DM who is trying to defuse violence | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Haldwani: Meet Vandana Singh, Nainital DM who is trying to defuse violence

Haldwani: Meet Vandana Singh, Nainital DM who is trying to defuse violence

ByManjiri Chitre
Feb 09, 2024 03:27 PM IST

Haldwani violence: Vandana Singh is a 2012-batch IAS officer of the Uttarakhand cadre.

Communal tensions gripped Uttarakhand's Haldwani since Thursday evening as a mob of rioters attacked the municipal corporation officials during the demolition of an “illegally built” madrasa in Banbhoolpura. According to the police, two people lost their lives in the violence, while a hundred others were left injured.

Vandana Singh (Twitter)
Vandana Singh (Twitter)

Nainital district magistrate Vandana Singh, who is overseeing the communal violence case, said the attack was “preplanned and unprovoked”. Addressing the media on Friday, Vandana Singh said the accused had collected stones on the rooftops of houses before the attack began.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Also read: Curfew in Haldwani locality after communal tension over demolition of madrasa

“The attackers used petrol bombs, fired at the Banbhulpura police station, and set the vehicles on fire. They collected stones on the rooftops before the attack…the violence was pre-planned…The mob did not try to save the structure, they just attacked the state machinery and state symbols,” she said. However, Vandana Singh claimed that the violence was, in fact, not communal, adding that there was no particular community that retaliated to the attack.

Who is Vandana Singh?

  1. Vandana Singh is a 2012-batch IAS officer of the Uttarakhand cadre.
  2. A resident of Haryana's Nasrullagarh village, Vandana Singh studied Sanskrit honors from Kanya Gurukul Bhiwani and then LLB from BR Ambedkar University, Agra. Some reports claim that she did distance education due to a lack of support from her family to go to college.
  3. At the age of 24 in 2012, Vandana Singh achieved eighth rank in the UPSC in her first attempt, realising her dream of becoming an IAS officer. Soon after, she was appointed as the chief development officer of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand - becoming the first woman CDO of the district.
  4. According to reports, between 2017 and 2020, Vandana Singh also served as the brand ambassador of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign.
  5. In 2020, Vandana Singh was appointed as the DM of Rudraprayag and then the DM of Almora in 2021. She has been serving as the DM of Nainital since May 17, 2023.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News ,Parliament Budget Session Live,RBI MPC Meet 2024 Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On