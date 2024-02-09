Haldwani: Meet Vandana Singh, Nainital DM who is trying to defuse violence

Communal tensions gripped Uttarakhand's Haldwani since Thursday evening as a mob of rioters attacked the municipal corporation officials during the demolition of an “illegally built” madrasa in Banbhoolpura. According to the police, two people lost their lives in the violence, while a hundred others were left injured. Vandana Singh (Twitter)

Nainital district magistrate Vandana Singh, who is overseeing the communal violence case, said the attack was “preplanned and unprovoked”. Addressing the media on Friday, Vandana Singh said the accused had collected stones on the rooftops of houses before the attack began.

“The attackers used petrol bombs, fired at the Banbhulpura police station, and set the vehicles on fire. They collected stones on the rooftops before the attack…the violence was pre-planned…The mob did not try to save the structure, they just attacked the state machinery and state symbols,” she said. However, Vandana Singh claimed that the violence was, in fact, not communal, adding that there was no particular community that retaliated to the attack.

Who is Vandana Singh?