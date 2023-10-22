Hamara encounter bhi ho sakta hai: Video of Azam Khan's jail shift viral

The video of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan being shifted to a different jain from Rampur jail has gone viral as Azam Khan said anything can happen to him, including 'an encounter'. Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam were shifted to different jails from Rampur. "Anything can happen to us; we can get encountered in between our journeys," Azam Khan said as he was sitting inside the police car on Saturday night. Azam Khan was shifted out of Rampur jail on Saturday night.

It was not immediately clear where Azam Khan was being shifted to. Rampur's Additional SP Sansar Singh cited security reasons for shifting Azam Khan out of Rampur jail.

Azam Khan, his wife Tanzeem Fatima, and his son Abdullah Azam, who were convicted by a court in Uttar Pradesh on October 18 in a fake birth certificate case, were awarded a seven-year jail term and a fine of ₹15,000 to all three of them. While Azam Khan and his son were shifted to different jails, Azam Khan's wife remained in Rampur jail.

Speaking of the court's judgment, former DGS (Crime) Arun Saxena said, "Abdullah Azam Khan had two birth certificates. Akash Saxena filed a FIR. After the probe, the charge sheet was filed. The court has given its judgment, and all three people were found guilty. On the conviction point, the court sentenced all three to a maximum of seven years' imprisonment. Approximately a fine of ₹15,000 has also been imposed.

"The former DGC further said that Azam Khan's first birth certificate is of January 1, 1993, while the other birth certificate was made from Lucknow, where his birth date is September 30, 1990

On September 26, the Supreme Court referred to the District Judge, Muradabad, to address the question relating to the correct date of birth of the petitioner, Khan, and sent a finding to this Court for further consideration in the matter.

The court had noted that the correct date of birth relating to the petitioner is relevant for the ultimate consideration of the issues raised and to decide juvenility.

(With inputs from ANI)

