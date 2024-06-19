 Hamare Baarah: Bombay HC allows release, makers agree to delete objectionable portions | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hamare Baarah: Bombay HC allows release, makers agree to delete objectionable portions

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Jun 19, 2024 12:38 PM IST

Hamare Baarah: Bombay HC allows release, makers agree to delete objectionable portions

The Bombay high court on Wednesday allowed the release of controversial film 'Hamare Baarah' after makers agreed to delete objectionable portions, Live Law reported.

Poster of film Hamare Baarah(File)
Poster of film Hamare Baarah(File)

A division bench comprising Justice BP Colabawalla and Justice Firdosh Pooniwalla passed the order permitting the film’s release a day after they observed that it does not offend the religious sentiments of the Muslim community or distort the teachings of the Quran. The court observed that the film is in fact aimed at upliftment of women.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Annu Kapoor-starrer ‘Hamare Baarah’ movie had courted controversy with its first trailer, which the court also found objectionable.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Hamare Baarah: Bombay HC allows release, makers agree to delete objectionable portions
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On