Hamare Baarah: Bombay HC allows release, makers agree to delete objectionable portions

The Bombay high court on Wednesday allowed the release of controversial film 'Hamare Baarah' after makers agreed to delete objectionable portions, Live Law reported. Poster of film Hamare Baarah(File)

A division bench comprising Justice BP Colabawalla and Justice Firdosh Pooniwalla passed the order permitting the film’s release a day after they observed that it does not offend the religious sentiments of the Muslim community or distort the teachings of the Quran. The court observed that the film is in fact aimed at upliftment of women.

Annu Kapoor-starrer ‘Hamare Baarah’ movie had courted controversy with its first trailer, which the court also found objectionable.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates