Hamas on Wednesday proposed a three-stage ceasefire plan that will stop the bombings in Gaza for four and a half months, eventually leading to the end of the war with Israel, reported Reuters. This comes in response to a proposal sent to Hamas by the Qatari and Egyptian mediators last week, which was also backed by the US and Israel. Hamas proposes 3-stage ceasefire over 135 days to end war with Israel: Report(AFP)

According to the Hamas' counterproposal, all Israeli woman hostages and men under the age of 19, along with the elderly and ill people would be released during the first phase of the ceasefire plan, in exchange for the release of 1,500 Palestinian women and children from Israeli jails, reported Reuters. In the second phase, the remaining male hostages would be released, while in the third phase any remaining bodies and remains will be exchanged.

During the ceasefire, the reconstruction of Gaza would also reportedly begin with Israeli forces withdrawing completely.

By the end of the third phase, Hamas is expecting the two sides to have reached an agreement on an end to the war, Reuters reported.

Notably, the truce between the two sides will increase the flow of food and other aid in Gaza - which is facing a massive humanitarian crisis amid the war.

Israel-Hamas war

The war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7 after Hamas' attack in which around 1,200 Israelis were killed and 253 people were taken hostages. Since then, Israel has been continuously attacking Gaza with the country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressing to continue its war till victory is achieved. According to the Gaza health ministry, at least 27,585 people have been confirmed killed in the war, with scores injured and displaced.

Meanwhile, the United Nations, rights groups, and charities have deplored the "catastrophic" humanitarian situation in the Hamas-run territory.

(With inputs from Reuters)