‘Hang tight for another day’: CSK stars react to Cyclone Michaung havoc in Chennai

Cyclone Michaung has wreaked havoc in Chennai and its suburbs, bringing heavy rains that led to flooding, causing widespread damage and claiming five lives on Monday. Chennai, the state's largest city and a major electronics and manufacturing hub, faced severe consequences as floodwaters swept through the streets, submerging cars and forcing the city's bustling airport to shut operations until Tuesday morning. Chennai: A view of the waterlogged road following heavy rainfall triggered by cyclone Michaung, in Chennai on Monday.(ANI)

The impact of the cyclone also reached the manufacturing facilities of tech giants Foxconn and Pegatron, where Apple iPhone production had to be halted due to the adverse weather conditions near Chennai, according to Reuters.

Prominent cricketers, many of whom have a deep connection with Chennai through the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings (CSK), took to social media to express their concern and support for the residents of the affected areas.

Star spinner R Ashwin, who was an integral part of the CSK for years, tweeted, "Hang tight for another day everyone. Even if the rain stops, recovery is going to take a while."

Suresh Raina, another Chennai Super Kings stalwart, posted, "Sending my thoughts and prayers to everyone in #Chennai amidst heavy rains. Gratitude to all those who are working tirelessly to ensure the well-being & safety of the people. Stay strong Everyone."

Ajinkya Rahane, who played for CSK in the 2023 edition of the IPL, wrote, "Wishing for the safety of everyone in Chennai and extending my gratitude to everyone working at ground zero!"

Robin Uthappa wrote, "Sending strength to the people of Chennai. Immense gratitude to the rescue teams, healthcare workers, and volunteers for keeping everyone safe."

As the city grapples with the aftermath of the natural disaster, authorities in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states are on high alert. Thousands of people in coastal areas have been evacuated, and warnings have been issued to fishermen to refrain from venturing out to sea. The situation has led to the closure of schools, colleges, offices, and banks in at least four districts, including Chennai, for Monday and Tuesday.