‘If you have guts...': Sanjay Raut challenges Ranas over 'Hanuman Chalisa' plan

Ravi Rana, Navneet Kaur's 'Hanuman Chalisa' threat provoked a furious response and a crowd of Sainiks gathered outside 'Matoshree' this morning, in addition to heavy police deployment.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Apr 23, 2022 01:58 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Maharashtra minister Dilip Walse-Patil ripped into Ravi Rana and Navneet Kaur - the MLA-MP couple at the heart of the 'Hanuman Chalisa' row in Mumbai - alleging their actions are part of a 'conspiracy' to upend law and order in the state. Raut threw down a challenge to the Ranas, declaring ‘if you have guts, come forward and fight’.

“If someone comes to ‘Matoshree’ and recites ‘Hanuman Chalisa’, will Shiv Sena keep silent? If you reach our home, we have the right to reply in that language. You are spoiling Maharashtra's law and order, if you have guts, then come forward and fight.” Raut, a Rajya Sabha MP, declared.

"Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana want to tarnish the state government's image and spoil the atmosphere. What's the need to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree' (chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's Mumbai residence). They can do it at their home," Patil said.

Questioned over unruly scenes outside Rana and Navneet Kaur's home - where people blocking their gate, waving Sena flags and shouting - he said: "If someone tries to enter Matoshree like this... obviously Shiv Sainiks will agitate."

Earlier today Ravi Rana and Navneet Kaur said Sena workers were 'trying to attack our residence'. The police later said some protesters had broken through barricades and tried to enter their home but had been stopped.

Walse-Patil said the police were could maintain law and order and delivered a warning; "Police are capable... whoever tries to disturb it will not be spared."

Ravi Rana and Navneet Kaur, both independent lawmakers, sparked a row Friday after declaring they would camp outside 'Matoshree' (Uddhav Thackeray's home) and recite the 'Hanuman Chalisa'. 

"Uddhav saheb has forgotten Hindutva... the ideology on which he sought votes and got seats. He has forgotten the teachings of Balasaheb. So, we will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree at 9 am on Saturday..." Rana said.

The 'Hanuman Chalisa' call came amid a row in Maharashtra over mosques' use of loudspeakers for the azaan (call to prayer). 

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray kickstarted matters after demanding the state remove loudspeakers from mosques, failing which his workers would play the 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside mosques.

The Ranas' 'Hanuman Chalisa' threat provoked a furious response and a crowd of Sainiks gathered outside 'Matoshree' this morning, forcing additional deployment of police teams to maintain security.

With input from ANI

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

Saturday, April 23, 2022
