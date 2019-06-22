‘Happy hour scheme’: Taxi union and consumer forum meeting turns bitter

Taxi unions and the consumer forum locked horns over the ‘happy hour scheme’ suggested by the state-appointed four-member Khatua panel at a meeting in Mantralaya on Friday.

Mumbai has around 45,000 black-and-yellow taxis. AL Quadros, leader of Mumbai Taximen’s Union, said they will never accept the ‘happy hour scheme’ – giving 15% discount in fares during the lean period from noon-4pm. Shirish Deshpande, president of the consumer group, said they want the government to implement the ‘happy hour’ discount, along with the telescopic fare, which will reduce fare for each km, with the increase in distance. “We are insisting on both these points as they are in the interest of trade,” he said.

The state then asked both the parties to submit their written submissions by Monday.

The unions, however, said they want the fare hike to be restricted to Rs 25, even though the panel’s formula brings it to Rs 26-28. Earlier, the unions had sought a minimum hike of Rs 30, but in the changed scenario, mainly after BEST’s proposed fare cut, they want to limit it. “We are already facing competition from app-based cabs and in the future, more Metro lines will come up. Even BEST has proposed fare cut, which will adversely affect our business,” said Quadros.

Meanwhile, it is learnt the government is likely to reject the ‘happy hour scheme’, although the other recommendations on telescopic fare could be accepted with fresh formulas for fare revision of taxis and autos.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 01:50 IST