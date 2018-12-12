‘Happy with 3-0 score’: Sonia Gandhi on Congress’ big wins in elections

The Congress’s win in three heartland states ruled by the BJP is a victory against the ruling party’s negative politics, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi said on Wednesday, her comeback to the many attacks hurled at her during election campaigning by top BJP leaders.

“I am happy with 3-0 score line... It is a victory against BJP’s negative politics,” Sonia Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament after results to five state elections were declared.

The Congress was edged out of Mizoram and didn’t make an impact in Telangana despite a grand alliance with Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP and other parties. But in the three politically-crucial BJP states, the Congress is set to form a government.

The Congress was a clear winner in Chhattisgarh state, and fell one seat short of a majority in both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Two of them, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, had been ruled by the BJP for 15 years.

The victories are seen as a sign of a turnaround of the political fortunes of the Congress under Rahul Gandhi, who took over as party president from his mother, Sonia Gandhi, and a stinging rejoinder to his critics that he could not lead the party’s revival.

.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 12:34 IST