Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: Vadodara school kids create human formation to mark 75 years of Independence | Video

As part of the central government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative on the platinum jubilee celebrations of India's Independence, nearly 400 school students in Gujarat's Vadodara created a human chain in the shape of ‘75’, to mark 75 years of the country's independence.

In a drone-shot video shared by news agency ANI, students of the Gujarat Public School in Chhani, Vadodara were seen creating the human formation in a forward-looking event organised on August 5 in line with the Narendra Modi-led government's call for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to encourage people to bring the Indian tricolour home and to hoist it to mark 75 years of the country's independence.

Watch:

#WATCH | Gujarat: Students of a school in Vadodara formed a human chain, as part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebrations (06.08) pic.twitter.com/pkk7gaoEzz — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2022

Last week, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel led a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' march in Surat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier called upon all citizens to turn the Tiranga campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes and using the Tricolour as a display picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and August 15 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

People across the country have taken part in the campaign with full fervour. A local sweetshop owner in Vadodara made sweets in tricolour for this occasion.

Naval Bhumiya, the shopkeeper said, "To give a look to the sweet, vanilla essence has been used for saffron colour for white colour and pistachio essence for green colour."He was inspired by the administration to make sweets in the form of tricolour.

"At present, Tricolour Shrikhand will also be made along with Tiranga Malai Penda and Tiranga Barfi," said Bhumiya.

The Tiranga campaign envisages making the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the national flag.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON