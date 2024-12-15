Hardeep Puri alleges AAP settled Rohingyas in capital, Atishi responds

A war of words erupted between Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi chief minister Atishi over the issue of Rohingyas' settlement in the national capital. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi CM Atishi

On Sunday, Atishi wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah, accusing the BJP-led Centre of settling a "large number" of "illegal migrant Rohingya" refugees in various parts of Delhi without informing the Delhi government.

Referring to two older posts on X by Puri, Atishi alleged that this situation has persisted for several years.

She urged the Union government to provide the Delhi government with a complete list of Rohingyas along with their addresses and demanded that no further rehabilitation of Rohingyas in Delhi take place without consulting the Delhi government and its residents.

Union minister hits back

Union minister Hardeep Puri hit back at Atishi, accusing the AAP of “politics of diversion” and “half truths”.



“Aam Aadmi Party continues with its politics of diversion, false narratives, and half-truths. Facts and the actual position on illegal Rohingya migrants were immediately clarified through a tweet on the same day, which they selectively chose to ignore and continue to do so,” Puri said in a post on X.

The minister further asserted that "no Rohingya migrant" has been provided with a government house in Delhi.



ALSO READ: ‘Baseless rhetoric’: BJP rejects AAP's charge of ‘settling’ Rohingyas in Delhi

"The AAP government is the one facilitating illegal Rohingyas in Delhi. Contrary to their fabricated rhetoric, they have settled these migrants in large numbers, provided them with electricity and water, and even pay them ₹10,000," his X post stated.



Atishi while addressing a press conference, countered Puri, accusing him of “inconsistency,” claiming he was either lying earlier or is lying now.

“He was either lying earlier, or he is lying now... The Rohingyas settled in different parts of Delhi are here entirely because of the Central government. They allowed them to enter India illegally; they crossed six states to reach Delhi,” ANI quoted Atishi as saying.

"Once here, the Central government provided them with houses and officially facilitated their settlement. If resources are being used or there are reports of illegal activities involving these migrants, the responsibility lies solely with the BJP-led Central government," she added.