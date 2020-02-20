e-paper
Hardeep Puri to be minister in waiting for US President

india Updated: Feb 20, 2020 23:37 IST
ht correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

NEW DELHI

Diplomat turned minister, Hardeep Puri will likely be the minister in waiting during US President Donald Trump’s visit to India next week according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named. This means that Puri, 68, the minister of state for civil aviation will be accompanying the president to all his official engagements in India. In 2015, Piyush Goel was the minister in waiting during US President Barack Obama’s visit.

``It is mainly just to accompany and escort the state guest,” former diplomat BS Prakash said, adding: ``It is a custom and courtesy that is extended to a visiting dignitary.’’

To be sure, it is also a prestigious assignment, he said, because, in the case of important state guests, the minister in waiting is usually hand-picked by the Prime Minister.

Describing the role, a diplomat who asked not to be named said it is a fairly straightforward assignment but requires someone who understands protocols and doesn’t make any gaffes. Puri, having served as envoy to the UK, Japan and the United Nations, certainly can be counted on for his tact.

It is unclear if there will be another minister who is assigned to the First Lady, Melania Trump who is accompanying the President.

Puri and the ministry of external affairs did not respond to HT’s queries

