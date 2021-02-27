IND USA
The bench emphasised that when the career and reputation of a spouse were severely damaged because of the conduct of the other partner, it could not be expected of the former to reconcile and agree to live together again.
Harming reputation ground for divorce, says Supreme Court

An SC bench, headed by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, held that such demeanour by a wife will certainly amount to inflicting cruelty on the man, and will be grounds for divorce under marital laws.
By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:48 AM IST

A divorce can be granted when the reputation of the spouse is sullied amongst his colleagues, his superiors and the society at large, ruled the Supreme Court on Friday, as it allowed the petition of an army officer whose wife wrote several complaints against him to his superiors and to women’s rights bodies.

An SC bench, headed by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, held that such demeanour by a wife will certainly amount to inflicting cruelty on the man, and will be grounds for divorce under marital laws.

“When the reputation of the spouse is sullied amongst his colleagues, his superiors and the society at large, it would be difficult to expect condonation of such conduct by the affected party... In circumstances like this, the wronged party cannot be expected to continue with the matrimonial relationship and there is enough justification for him to seek separation,” said the bench, which also included justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy.

The bench emphasised that when the career and reputation of a spouse were severely damaged because of the conduct of the other partner, it could not be expected of the former to reconcile and agree to live together again.

Authoring the judgment, justice Roy underlined that mental cruelty, as a ground for divorce, had to be understood keeping in mind the background, the level of education and the status of the couple in order to determine whether the conduct in question was such that it would justify dissolution of a marriage.

“The degree of tolerance will vary from one couple to another... no uniform standard can be laid down and each case will have to be decided on its own facts,” said the bench, holding an army officer could not be ordered to put up with a spouse who dented his career and reputation.

The bench also accepted the submissions by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who represented the army officer, that his client, who was made to stand a commission of inquiry over charges of adultery on the complaint of his wife, could not be now directed by a court to live with her under the same roof.

In this case, the man and the woman got married in September 2007 in Dehradun but they were soon separated after the wife left the matrimonial home and went to live with her parents after a few months.

A spate of litigation followed. The wife filed cases for maintenance, and FIRs under charges of cheating, dowry demands and breach of trust. The husband, on the other hand, sought divorce on the ground of cruelty and desertion.

The husband also got a decree of divorce from a court in Visakhapatnam, where his parents were settled, in February 2009. But this plea was later withdrawn by the man on a petition by the wife in the Supreme Court in 2011. The top court asked the man to file a fresh petition of divorce at a court in Dehradun where the wife lived.

Both the husband and the wife then went to a Dehradun court where the man pressed for divorce while the woman asked for restitution of conjugal rights and a direction to her husband to start living with her again. The family court ruled in favour of the man and gave divorce. However, when the woman filed an appeal against this order, the Uttarakhand high court set aside the decree of divorce.

The SC found it to be a fit case of granting divorce, saying the “high court was in error in describing the broken relationship as normal wear and tear of middle class married life.” It took note of the complaints written by the wife to her husband’s superiors and also to the state women commission because of which his “career and reputation had suffered”.

“We cannot allow sexual harassment complaints to be brushed under the carpet this way,” a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde said.
india news

Can’t ignore complaints of sexual harassment: Supreme Court

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:51 AM IST
In her complaint in March 2018, the female judicial officer had accused the former principal district judge of Sheopur of sending lewd messages on WhatsApp.
india news

Harming reputation ground for divorce, says Supreme Court

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:48 AM IST
An SC bench, headed by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, held that such demeanour by a wife will certainly amount to inflicting cruelty on the man, and will be grounds for divorce under marital laws.
To be sure, the Indian economy will still face its largest ever contraction in the current fiscal year.(AP file photo. Representative image)
india news

India out of recession as GDP expands 0.4% in Q3

By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:43 AM IST
India’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew at 0.4% on a year-on-year basis in the quarter ending December 2020, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on February 26.
Jaishankar added that once disengagement is completed at all friction points, the two sides “could look at broader de-escalation of troops in the area”.(HT_PRINT)
india news

‘Peace on LAC must to mend ties’: Jaishankar tells Chinese counterpart

By Sutirtho Patranobis, Shishir Gupta, Rezaul H Laskar, Beijing, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:39 AM IST
EAM Jaishankar’s blunt message was conveyed to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during a 75-minute phone conversation on Thursday — the first formal contact between the two ministers since they met on the margins of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Moscow last September.
According to experts, the liquor business in Delhi is shrouded in opacity and controlled by a handful of individuals or groups.(File photo. Representative image)
india news

Business of liquor needs a major detox

By Abhishek Dey, Sweta Goswami
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:31 AM IST
In 2019-20, the city government pegged its revenue from the liquor business at 5,500 crore -- roughly 11% of its total revenue of 51,000 crore. Among major states, an HT analysis showed only in Karnataka and Telangana, liquor revenue formed a bigger percentage of the state’s revenue.
Earlier in the state assembly, Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami announced waiving gold loans up to six sovereigns taken from cooperative banks by the poor and farmers.
india news

Sops galore hours before poll schedule out

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:10 AM IST
Most number of sops came from Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami, who is trying to beat 10 years of incumbency. The state assembly unanimously passed a bill providing 10.5% reservation for influential Vanniyar community within the existing quota of 20% for the Most Backward Classes (MBC).
Arora said the nationwide vaccination drive made the situation more conducive to conduct elections.(PTI )
india news

Crucial election cycle in 5 states to start on March 27

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:39 AM IST
Votes in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be counted on May 2, said chief election commissioner Sunil Arora. All Covid-19 election guidelines, including limiting the number of electors, regulating physical campaigning and road shows and sanitising booths and personnel, will be in place, he added.
The states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam account for 13% out of the 543 seats in Lok Sabha.(File photo. Representative image)
india news

Five charts that explain the upcoming elections

By Abhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:22 AM IST
Three out of the four states going to polls; Assam, West Bengal and Kerala are also the top three states by share of Muslims in the population. With 26.7% Muslims and 16.6% Christians, Kerala has the lowest share of Hindus -- to be sure, they are still a majority – among India’s important states.
Referring to some of the new acquisitions, experts said IAF’s fighter, helicopter and transport fleets played a crucial during the Ladakh standoff that began last May.(PTI file photo)
india news

IAF adds muscle to firepower in 2 yrs since Balakot

By Rahul Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:06 AM IST
Indian Air Force's (IAF’s) Mirage-2000s struck targets in Balakot in response to the Pakistan-backed Pulwama suicide attack in Kashmir in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed on February 14.
Celeste goes on to add how, in a meeting with Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif shortly after this, Clinton asked him to “withdraw troops” from Kargil.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
india news

When Pakistan failed to get support during Kargil

By Sunetra Choudhury, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:54 AM IST
In a new book, Life in American Politics & Diplomatic Years in India published by Har-Anand Publications, Richard Celeste, the US ambassador to India between 1997 and 2001, reports a visit he received from Pakistan’s Ambassador to India, Ashraf Qazi.
The court further asked Kaur to maintain restraint while on bail to ensure that no law and order issue arises due to her actions.
india news

‘Did not break any law’: Nodeep Kaur after HC grants bail

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh/karnal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Addressing mediapersons, Kaur said, “I did not break any law and cannot think of doing so in future. But I raise voice against exploitation of labourers and farmers by the big corporate houses. Such influential people cannot tolerate this and try to suppress their voice.”
Wildlife activist Sangeeta Dogra said in her petition that villagers arranged a felicitation function for the shooter, a professional hunter, on November 14, 2018.(HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

SC rejects contempt plea, says tigress Avni killed in accordance with order

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The Court issued notices to Maharashtra principal secretary Vikas Kharge, principal chief conservator forests (Nagpur), deputy conservator forests (Nagpur), deputy conservator forests (Pandharkawada) and member secretary, NTCA, on February 10 on a petition filed by a wildlife activist Sangeeta Dogra.
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora shows a document during a press conference in New Delhi on Friday, (PTI PHOTO)
india news

‘Best of the best’: Election Commission on poll observer deployed in Bengal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:15 AM IST
  • Poll panel officials said that special central observers are sent to each poll-bound state depending on the sensitivity of the state to look into law and order, expenditure and other aspects. The observers are usually retired bureaucrats who had held top posts in various central agencies.
After topping the temperature chart in the country for the last 2 days, the mercury in Bhubaneswar on Friday shot past 40 degree Celsius. (AFP PHOTO)
india news

February temperature in Bhubaneswar crosses 40 degree mark, highest in 58 years

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:52 PM IST
  • Weather officials said the rise in maximum day time temperature in Bhubaneswar was due to several factors. On Wednesday, the capital city of Odisha recorded 38 degrees Celsius while on Thursday the maximum temperature recorded was 39.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country on both days.
On Friday, 34 new cases were detected as positive in the state taking the total to 217,518 cases. One death was also recorded in Assam taking the death toll to 1092. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Assam puts decision of no Covid-19 tests at airports, railway stations on hold

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:26 PM IST
  • The new order was issued to prevent the spread of the disease in view of 'gradual increase' in cases and detection of the new strain of the virus at some places across the country .
