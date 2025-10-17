Harsh Sanghavi sworn in as Gujarat deputy CM, post revived after four years

Ahmedabad: Minister Harsh Sanghavi was sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Gujarat on Friday in the Bhupendra Patel-led government, reviving the post after nearly four years. The swearing-in took place at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, where Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and 25 other ministers are to take oath before Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Sanghavi, 40, represents the Majura constituency in Surat and is known within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a “politically sharp, organisationally rooted” leader. Seen as close to the party’s central leadership, his rise consolidates South Gujarat’s representation in the new council and reflects the BJP’s intent to blend generational renewal with regional balance.

A three-time MLA, Sanghavi earlier handled key portfolios including home (state), sports, youth, and cultural activities. His appointment as deputy chief minister makes him the youngest to hold the post in Gujarat since the state’s formation. Party insiders describe the move as part of a strategy to strengthen the BJP’s urban and youth base, particularly in South Gujarat, where Sanghavi has built a reputation for disciplined administration and direct public engagement.

The new 26-member cabinet, which includes seven Patidars, eight OBCs, three Scheduled Castes, four Scheduled Tribes, and three women, reflects a broader social balancing act ahead of the 2026 local body and 2027 Assembly elections.

Sanghavi’s appointment revives the deputy chief minister post in Gujarat after nearly four years, a position last held by Nitin Patel in the Vijay Rupani government before it was discontinued in 2021.

Portfolios are expected to be announced later today.