Harsh summer expected as La Niña proceeds to weaken: All you need to know

The cooling effect of La Niña, a global weather pattern, has started waning and may completely turn neutral in April, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. Here is all you need to know about its impact:

• It is likely to result in harsh summer as La Niña is associated with the cooling of Pacific waters.

• A La Niña year generally receives good rainfall and temperatures are lower than normal.

• La Niña has started weakening after being at its peak in January and February.

• It is often associated with lower temperatures in India.

• But that is now unlikely during the rest of the summer and monsoon months.

• The actual weather conditions will depend on local synoptic features.

• The interaction of westerlies and easterlies over central India is currently causing thunderstorm activity and temperatures have dropped. But overall, La Niña will phase out gradually.

• IMD’s monsoon mission coupled forecasting system has indicated the likely warming of sea surface temperatures (SSTs) over the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean in April and May, which indicates a transition of La Niña condition to El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO)-neutral condition.

• This means neither El Niño nor La Niña.

• El Niño is a warming of the ocean surface or above-average sea surface temperatures.

• There is also a high probability that La Niña will re-emerge after or during the monsoon, according to IMD.

• The weakening of La Niña conditions indicates a harsh summer is likely.

• There is a 60% probability of ENSO-neutral conditions in April.

• There is no chance of El Niño which makes summer even harsher in India.

• Monsoon is likely to be also normal this year.

• La Niña is expected to re-emerge after the monsoon so it may remain moderate during the upcoming winter.

• ENSO is a periodic fluctuation in sea surface temperatures and the air pressure of the overlying atmosphere across the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

• It has a major influence on weather and climate patterns such as heavy rains, floods, and drought.

• El Niño has a warming influence on global temperatures, while La Niña has the opposite effect.

• In India, El Niño is associated with drought or weak monsoon, while La Niña is associated with strong monsoon and above average rains and colder winters.

• This winter was the third warmest since 1901 when IMD began keeping records.

• It was also the second warmest in the past 120 years when minimum or early morning temperatures were considered. The warmest winter was recorded in 2016 followed by 2009.