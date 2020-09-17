e-paper
Home / India News / Harsimrat Kaur Badal quits Modi govt to protest farm bills

Harsimrat Kaur Badal quits Modi govt to protest farm bills

Harsimrat is the only SAD representative in the Modi government.

india Updated: Sep 17, 2020 20:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign from Modi cabinet, SAD chief announces in the Lok Sabha.
Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign from Modi cabinet, SAD chief announces in the Lok Sabha.(ANI)
         

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has quit the Modi government hours after Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday announced in the Lok Sabha that the minister will quit in protest against the three farm bills tabled by the Centre in Parliament.

Harsimrat Badal is the only SAD representative in the Modi government. The Punjab party is the oldest BJP ally.

While announcing the SAD’s decision to withdraw their minister from the Modi Cabinet, Sukhbir Badal said the SAD would continue to support the government and BJP, but will oppose the anti-farmer policies.

The SAD had been requesting the Centre not to go ahead with the three agriculture-related bills for approval of Parliament “until all reservations expressed by farmers’ organisations, farmers and farm labourers” are addressed.

On Tuesday, the SAD voted against the contentious farm bill that was passed in the Lok Sabha.

Three farm sector-related ordinances were cleared by the Union cabinet recently and the corresponding bills were tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday. One of them -- the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 -- was taken up for a discussion and passed by a voice vote.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, participating in the debate, had described the bills as anti-farmer and said that the Centre never consulted his party before the ordinances were framed.

