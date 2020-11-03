e-paper
Home / India News / Haryana: 68% turnout recorded in Baroda bypoll

Haryana: 68% turnout recorded in Baroda bypoll

india Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 21:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Women voters show their inked fingers at a polling station after casting their vote for Baroda By-polls.
Women voters show their inked fingers at a polling station after casting their vote for Baroda By-polls.(HT photo)
         

Baroda in Haryana, where polling was held on Tuesday for the bypoll, recorded 68 per cent voter turnout, according to data from election authorities.

The polling started at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm. It was held amid tight security and three companies of paramilitary forces were deployed to ensure peaceful polling.

The seat had fallen vacant in April following the death of Congress MLA Krishan Hooda. In the 2019 assembly elections, the seat had recorded 69.43 per cent voting.

The results will be announced on November 10.

Fourteen candidates, including Olympian wrestler and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Yogeshwar Dutt, were in the fray for the Baroda assembly seat.

Dutt is trying his luck for the second time as he contested against Congress’ Indu Raj Narwal.

At the Baroda assembly seat, the election is being seen as the direct fight between Congress and BJP. Congress has won four times from Baroda in the past.

A win in Baroda will take the BJP’s tally to 41 while if Congress wins, its tally will remain unchanged at 31 as the seat was held by Congress’ Hooda.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Baroda bypoll would change the direction of Haryana politics.

(With agency inputs)

