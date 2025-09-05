Haryana CM Saini, Manohar Lal Khattar lay foundation stone Gurugram metro phase 1

Gurugram: Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and union urban development minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday laid the foundation stone of the first phase of the Gurugram metro project. The work in the first phase of the metro project includes construction of 15.22 km of metro rail viaduct. (Representative photo)

Addressing a gathering at Gurugram University auditorium, Saini said, “The metro rail project will reduce congestion and pollution in the city. This is a historic day, and this project will transform the transport infrastructure of Gurugram and boost connectivity across NCR.”

The work in the first phase of the metro project includes construction of 15.22 km of metro rail viaduct, 15 stations, a 1.85 km spur to Dwarka Expressway, and a ramp to the proposed depot in Sector 33.

Recalling late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee starting the first metro from Delhi in 2002, Khattar said, “Today, the metro has expanded to 1,066 kilometers in 24 cities across the country. The metro whose foundation stone was laid today is 28-and-a-half kilometre long, and it will cost about ₹5,600. This metro will ensure that Gurugram, Manesar and Faridabad will develop very fast.”

Khattar also said that the union government has decided to give 10,000 buses at concessional rates across the country. “Out of these, 450 buses will be given to Haryana and 100 buses will be given to Gurugram,” he said.

The metro stations to be constructed in phase 1 include Millennium City Centre — which will be connected with the present DMRC station through an interchange, Sector 45, Cyber Park (Sector 46), Sector 47, Subhash Chowk, Sector 48, Sector 33, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar phase six, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai, Sector 9 and Sector 101.