Haryana cops stop Congress delegation from visiting violence-hit Nuh over 'security concerns'

A nine-member delegation of senior Haryana Congress leaders, which was visiting the violence-affected areas in Nuh - was stopped by the police on Tuesday near Rewasan village, citing prohibitions under Section 144 CrPC that are in place and security concerns. Nuh: Congress MP Deepender Hooda with other party leaders stopped by police while on their way to violence-hit areas of Nuh.(PTI)

The delegation included Congress MP Deepender Hooda and the party's state unit chief Udai Bhan - who was heading the team.

Speaking to the media, Hooda said that they “wanted to meet victims of the violence and appeal for peace.”

“Our delegation wants to visit Nuh City, Nalhar Mandir, and markets. We want to speak to everyone...There is a lot of police deployment. Had this been done earlier, there would not have been the clashes,” he added.

Earlier on Sunday, a four-member delegation of the Communist Party of India (CPI) - including CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam, CPI general secretary Amarjeet Kaur, party MP Sandosh Kumar P, and party leader Dariyav Singh Kashyap - was also stopped by the police citing the same reasons.

Violence in Haryana

Massive violence erupted in Haryana's Nuh district on July 31 over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, in which six people lost their lives. The violence soon spread to Gurugram and other parts of the state.

According to the state government, around 156 people have been arrested and 56 FIRs registered so far in connection with the violence and rioting in Nuh district, reported news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Haryana's District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) on Monday said that normal life has started to restore in the violence-hit areas.

"People of all communities were engaged in restoring peace by cooperating with peace and harmony. People are now completely alert to any kind of rumours. Citizens bought their essential commodities from various markets. The officers of the district administration and police remained in constant contact with the people," the DPRO said as quoted by PTI.

