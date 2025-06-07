Haryana delivery boy arrested in UP's Muzaffarnagar for supplying illegal arms

A 23-year-old man working as a delivery boy for a well-known company in Haryana has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district for allegedly supplying illegal arms, PTI reported, citing police, on Saturday. Police recovered 10 country-made pistols, a motorcycle, and several cartridges from him in the Ramraj police station area.(Representational image/Pixbay)

The accused, identified as Sudhanshu, was arrested on Friday after police intercepted his vehicle while he was allegedly en route to deliver illegal weapons, PTI quoted officials as saying.

SSP Sanjay Kumar told reporters that Sudhanshu was supplying illegal arms across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab.

During interrogation, Sudhanshu revealed that he was working with six other associates who are currently absconding. Police said efforts are underway to track and arrest them.

Kumar further said that Sudhanshu has a criminal background, with five cases already registered against him.

Illegal arms racket busted in Rajasthan, five arrested

Last month, Delhi Police arrested five illegal arms manufacturers and suppliers from Rajasthan during a three-day operation, PTI reported, citing officials.

The accused were allegedly supplying country-made firearms to several gangs, including the Vikas Lagarpuria gang, officials said.

The operation resulted in the recovery of 10 country-made pistols, a long 12-bore rifle, and 17 cartridges, police said. A hilltop unit used for manufacturing weapons was also dismantled, with tools and equipment seized from the site.

The arrests came as part of an ongoing probe into an Arms Act case registered at the Crime Branch Police Station in Delhi. The investigation followed the earlier arrest of Rohit Gahlot, a key member of the Lagarpuria gang.

The accused were identified as Harvinder Singh, Sonu Singh, Mubin, Sher Mohmad alias Sheru, and Juber. Of these, Mubin and Sheru were the main manufacturers, while the others served as couriers and suppliers to criminal networks in Delhi and adjoining states.

Police said the operation was carried out based on intelligence developed specifically to disrupt illegal arms supply chains used in robberies, extortion, and inter-gang rivalries in Delhi and surrounding areas. Multiple hideouts across four villages were raided simultaneously during the crackdown.

(With PTI inputs)