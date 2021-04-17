Haryana deputy CM writes to PM Modi; urges him to resume talks with farmers

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to resume talks with farmers' unions assembled at Delhi borders.

"Our 'Annadattas' are on roads at Delhi border agitating in respect of newly enacted three farm laws of the Central Government. It is a matter of concern that such agitation is going on for more than hundred days. I truly believe that every problem has a solution by way of mutual discussion," Chautala said in a letter.

He asked PM Modi to constitute a committee of three to four cabinet members to hold talks with the agitating farmers.

"The earlier discussion between the Central Government and farmers' union brought few solutions to the concerns raised by Sayunkt Morcha. In this regard, a team consisting of three to four senior cabinet ministers may lead the delegation for resuming talk with farmers so as to bring an amicable conclusion in this issue," he added.

Chautala said that Haryana is the only state in the country where a total of six crops including wheat, mustard, pulses, gram, sunflower and barley are purchased at Minimum Support Price (MSP). "I am sure that with the support of the Central Government, procurement of crops from farmers at MSP in Haryana would continue with the same pace in future also," he added.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur for over four months, demanding a repeal of the three agricultural reform laws enacted by the Centre last September.

The government says that the new farm laws will free farmers from middlemen, giving them more options to sell their crops. The farmers, however, say the laws would pave the way for eliminating the MSP and do away with the ''mandi'' (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of corporates.