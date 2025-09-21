Chandigarh, Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur held a meeting with senior officers during to review security arrangements for the upcoming festival season. Haryana DGP chairs high-level meeting ahead of festival season

The meeting with Additional Director Generals of Police, Police Commissioners, Range Inspectors General, and other senior officers of the state was held at Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban in Karnal on Saturday.

The meeting also discussed action against foreign nationals illegally residing in Haryana, traffic management, and security arrangements for the upcoming festival season.

During the meeting, DGP Kapur stated that all officers must review cases related to illegally residing foreign nationals every week and ensure strict action is taken.

He directed that a separate cell be constituted in every district for this purpose and instructed that immediate action be taken on received inputs.

The top police official further directed officers to send weekly reports on this matter to Police Headquarters at Panchkula.

In the meeting, Kapur also reviewed the ongoing intensive campaign against those moneylenders who exploit the needy and poor.

Sonipat Police Commissioner Mamta Singh informed during the meeting that the police are receiving full cooperation from the public and that complaints are being acted upon promptly.

According to an official statement, DGP Kapur clarified that the main objective of this campaign is to help needy and poor people.

He said those moneylenders who exploit the helplessness of the poor, charge exorbitant interest, and even seize their property, will face strict action.

DGP Kapur instructed that strict surveillance be maintained on criminals and anti-social elements and directed all SHOs to personally monitor such individuals, hear complaints against them themselves, and ensure strict action.

He further emphasised that criminals should be categorised into different groups so that monitoring and action can be carried out more effectively.

Additional Director General of Police Hardeep Doon said that during a special campaign conducted from September 5 to 14, as many as 30,603 challans were issued.

These included actions against drunk driving, noise pollution, and other traffic violations. Awareness campaigns were also conducted during this period, he said.

The DGP directed that accident-prone areas be identified and necessary road safety measures be taken there. Along with this, Kapur also instructed to spread awareness among the public about compliance with lane driving rules.

Keeping the festival season in mind, DGP Kapur directed officers to further strengthen security arrangements.

He said that in large fairs and temples where huge crowds gather, high-quality CCTV cameras must be installed to prevent accidents and criminal incidents.

If the crowd exceeds the prescribed limit, entry must be controlled at the main gate itself. Special surveillance must also be maintained on suspicious and anti-social elements, he said.

