haryana-exit-polls-2019-live-updates

On Monday, more than 12 lakh voters in Haryana exercised their right to vote to decide the fate of 54 candidates contesting from four constituencies—Gurgaon, Sohna, Badshahpur and Pataudi. Of the 54 candidates, 11 are contesting from Pataudi, 15 from Badshahpur, 16 from Gurugram and 12 from Sohna.

For conducting a free and fair election, 1,172 polling booths were set up across the state, comprising 362 in Badshahpur, 243 in Pataudi, 329 in Gurgaon and 238 in Sohna.

For a smooth and hassle free voting, as many as 1,407 officials were deployed in these booths (292 in Pataudi, 286 in Sohna, 395 in Gurugram and 434 in Badshahpur). Apart from that, additional staff of 619 officials were also on stand by to ensure smooth proceedings during Haryana Assembly elections 2019.

Follow the live updates here: