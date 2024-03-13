Haryana floor test: Nayab Saini govt's easy win despite Dushyant Chautala-led JJP's whip

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government on Wednesday won the floor test in the assembly by a voice vote. The floor test was carried out after a two-hour long discussion in the Haryana assembly.



The special Haryana assembly session had started on a stormy note after the opposition Congress questioned the summoning of House. Leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda sought the Speaker to adjourn the House till all members arrive. However, the Speaker refused to accept the Congress's demand.



Haryana Chief minister Naib Singh Saini speaks during a special session to seek a trust vote at Haryana Assembly in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who took oath along with his five ministers on Tuesday, moved the motion seeking trust vote on the floor of the House.

After Saini moved motion of trust vote, the four Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLAs who were present in the House left. The Dushyant Chautala-led JJP had issued a whip, asking its 10 legislators to remain absent from the House during voting on the confidence motion.



"I come from a humble family background, no one is in politics in my family. I am just a party worker of the BJP and today I have been given such a big opportunity. I must say that this can be only possible in a party like the BJP," Saini said.

During the debate, Hooda hit out at the BJP over the move to replace Manohar Lal Khattar with Saini.

“BJP has replaced ML Khattar and appointed Nayab Singh Saini as CM purely as stop gap arrangement. Saini was a nightwatchman. He asked CM to recommend dissolution of tje House and seek fresh mandate. People will decide who has the numbers,” he said in the assembly.



"The whip JJP issued asking its MLAs to abstain from voting was a testament to BJP-JJP still supporting each other. BJP was fooling people but people will give a befitting reply in polls. You keep changing CM, we shall change this governemnt,” Hooda said.

Congress leader Raghuvir Singh Kadian too attacked the BJP, saying,"Plight of farmers is before everyone, when sarpanches came to seek their right, they were lathicharged, ASHA workers have to take streets for their demands."

In the 90-member state assembly, the BJP has 41 MLAs and it also enjoys the support of six of the seven independents as well as of lone Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda.





Khattar announces resignation from Assembly

Former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that he is resigning as an MLA from Karnal constituency. It is likely that the BJP will field him in the Lok Sabha election.



“I announce today that I am resigning from the post of MLA from Karnal Assembly seat. Now from today, our CM Nayab Saini will take over the responsibility of Karnal Assembly,” the two-time former chief minister said.