Haryana floor test LIVE: CM Nayab Saini to prove majority in House today; session likely at 11 am
Haryana floor test LIVE updates: Newly appointed Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini is set to face a floor test during a special session of the assembly today. The floor test will likely take place at 11 am. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini will undertake the floor test just a day after he was appointed the chief minister in a surprise move by the Bharatiya Janata Party....Read More
Nayab Singh Saini, the Lok Sabha MP from Haryana's Kurukshetra, met Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday to formally stake claim to form the government in Haryana, replacing senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar who was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.
After being appointed as the new Haryana CM, Saini said, “I want to thank PM Modi, party president JP Nadda, Union HM Amit Shah, and other senior leaders of the party for giving me this responsibility. We will work for the development of the state. We have asked the Speaker to conduct the floor test tomorrow at around 11 am, in the Vidhan Sabha. We have informed the Governor about the support of 48 MLAs.”
After the collapse of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) alliance and the subsequent resignation of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the former chief minister said that the demand of the JJP leaders over the Lok Sabha polls seat allocation may have led to the split of the alliance.
Haryana floor test LIVE: ‘Floor test just ceremonial’
Haryana floor test LIVE: Haryana Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said, "...This is just ceremonial. 48 MLAs are with us anyway. JJP people are making a decision too...This is ceremonial and it will be carried out...This is a good tradition..."
Haryana floor test LIVE: Support of 48 MLAs
Haryana floor test LIVE: While speaking to ANI, Haryana CM Nayab Saini said that he has the support of 48 MLAs, and has requested the speaker to hold a trust vote at 11 am on March 13.
Haryana floor test LIVE: Who is Nayab Saini?
Haryana floor test LIVE: An influential figure within the OBC, or Other Backward Classes, community, Nayab Saini is the BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Kurukshetra and was appointed the party's state boss in October last year.
Haryana floor test LIVE: Special session likely at 11 am
It is likely that the special session of the Haryana assembly will start at 11 am today, after which new CM Nayab Singh will face a floor test.