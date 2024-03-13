Haryana floor test LIVE: CM Nayab Saini to prove majority in House today; session likely at 11 am

Haryana floor test LIVE updates: Newly appointed Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini is set to face a floor test during a special session of the assembly today. The floor test will likely take place at 11 am. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini will undertake the floor test just a day after he was appointed the chief minister in a surprise move by the Bharatiya Janata Party....Read More

Nayab Singh Saini, the Lok Sabha MP from Haryana's Kurukshetra, met Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday to formally stake claim to form the government in Haryana, replacing senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar who was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

After being appointed as the new Haryana CM, Saini said, “I want to thank PM Modi, party president JP Nadda, Union HM Amit Shah, and other senior leaders of the party for giving me this responsibility. We will work for the development of the state. We have asked the Speaker to conduct the floor test tomorrow at around 11 am, in the Vidhan Sabha. We have informed the Governor about the support of 48 MLAs.”

After the collapse of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) alliance and the subsequent resignation of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the former chief minister said that the demand of the JJP leaders over the Lok Sabha polls seat allocation may have led to the split of the alliance.