Haryana govt announces special benefits to TB patients

Haryana health minister Anil Vij said on Saturday the state government has decided to provide special benefits, including nutritional support, to tuberculosis patients in an effort to eliminate the infectious disease by 2025.

To make the state tuberculosis-free, the Haryana government would provide nutritional support of Rs 500 per month during treatment to notified TB patients with effect from April 1 this year through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, Vij said.

“An incentive of Rs 1,000 would be given to private providers for managing TB patients on the notification till treatment outcome through DBT,” he said in a statement.

Besides, free services would be provided to TB patients in government hospitals of Haryana, including sputum examination and X-Ray. For this, CBNAAT machines have been provided to all districts for accurate and quick diagnosis, he said.

The Cartridge-based nucleic acid amplification test (CBNAAT) is a tool for rapid diagnosis of tuberculosis.

With the motto “TB Harega-Desh Jeetega”, Vij urged people to come forward as leaders to make the world TB-free.