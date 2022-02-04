Home / India News / Haryana govt challenges HC stay on private job quota in Supreme Court
india news

Haryana govt challenges HC stay on private job quota in Supreme Court

The Haryana government's law provides 75 per cent reservation for local candidates holding domicile status on posts where the gross monthly salary is not more than 30,000
The Manohar Lal Khattar government's private quota law came into force on January 15.(PTI)
The Manohar Lal Khattar government's private quota law came into force on January 15.(PTI)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 11:31 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Reported by Utkarsh Anand

The Haryana government has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the Punjab & Haryana High Court order staying the state law providing 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs for local candidates. 

The top court agreed to hear the Manohar Lal Khattar government's appeal on Monday after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought an urgent hearing. 

The solicitor general pointed out before the bench that it stayed the act after giving him just 90 seconds to argue. 

Earlier, the high court stayed the law as it failed to find merit in the state’s emphatic arguments on treating the legislation prime facie valid in the interests of the unemployed youth in the state.

“We have heard the learned solicitor general of India. We admit the petition and stay the Act,” directed a bench of justices Ajay Tewari and Pankaj Jain after hearing Tushar Mehta’s submissions on behalf of the Haryana government, during a hearing that lasted less than two minutes.

Also Read: Legal experts question validity of Haryana reservation law

The Haryana government's law provides reservation for a “local candidate”, who has been defined under the Act as someone “domiciled in the state of Haryana”. Under the law, every employer is required to employ 75% “local candidates” for posts where the gross monthly salary is not more than 30,000. The Act, which covers private companies, societies, trusts, and partnership firms, came into force on January 15. The law was made applicable for 10 years.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haryana quota manohar lal khattar + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out