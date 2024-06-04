Lok Sabha election results 2024: Naveen Jindal leads from Haryana's Kurukshetra constituency

Industrialist and two-time MP Naveen Jindal, is leading from Haryana’s Kurukshetra constituency in the Lok Sabha election according to the Election Commission of India Naveen Jindal from the Kurukshetra constituency in Haryana(PTI)

Early results showed that Jindal is ahead of his close rival for the seat, Aam Aadmi Party’s Sushil Gupta, by a margin of 2536 votes at 11:45 am according to the ECI. Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate Abhay Singh Chautala was also in the race.

After a two-decade-long association with the Congress party, 54-year-old Jindal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 24, and on the same day, his candidature from Kurukshetra was announced.

Jindal made his electoral debut in the 2004 Lok Sabha polls on a Congress ticket from the Kurukshetra constituency and registered a victory with a vote margin of 31.26%.

He retained the seat in 2009 when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) returned to power. However, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, when the BJP came to power with Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, Jindal lost his seat to Raj Kumar Saini.

In 2019, the Congress party replaced him with Nirmal Singh, who lost against BJP leader and current Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.



During his tenure as MP, Jindal also served as the member of standing committee on home affairs, defence, and executive member of the Indian Parliamentary Group.

Kurukshetra went to polls in the sixth phase on May 25 and recorded a voter turnout of 66.2%. The constituency comprises nine assembly constituencies including Radaur, Pehowa, Ladwa, Shahabad, Thanesar, Guhla, Kalayat, Kaithal, and Pundri.

Naveen Jindal is the chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Limited, while his mother Savitri Jindal is the chairperson of the OP Jindal Group and India's richest woman with a net worth of $35.5 billion.

He is recognised for his efforts in securing the right for all Indians to display the National Flag every day of the year. His campaign for the tricolour began in early 1992 when he raised it at his factory in Raigarh in Chhattisgarh.



The Lok Sabha polls for 543 seats were held in seven phases starting from April 19, with the last phase on June 1. Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking a rare third term at the Centre with Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.









