Haryana police arrest one of the three main accused in CBSE topper gangrape case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the gang rape of a CBSE topper in Haryana’s Mahendragarh on Sunday arrested one of the alleged rapists on Sunday as well as the owner of the borewell store-room where the crime was committed and a doctor who had been called to check the victim but two other main accused were still absconding four days after the crime.

SIT chief Nazneen Bhasin said that Nishu had been nabbed. “He is being brought here,” she told the media in Rewari.

She said police had earlier arrested Din Dayal, who had helped the accused - serving soldier Pankaj, Manish and Nishu - by providing the keys of the store-room where the three allegedly raped the 20-year-old student.

Registered medical practitioner Dr Sanjeev who was called by one of the accused so he could check the condition of the victim after she was drugged but did not inform the police was also arrested, the SIT chief said.

She said that Sanjeev’s involvement is proved as it was in his knowledge that the girl was held by the three main accused and was not conscious about what was happening.

“With the arrest of the two, the police got some vital clues about the whereabouts of the other accused and they will be arrested soon. We will produce Deen Dayal and Dr Sanjeev in a court on Monday and seek police remand for further investigations.”

Bhasin also said police teams are working round the clock and also conducting raids in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan to apprehend the accused.

She told the media that the rape of the young woman had been confirmed in the medical examination, reported IANS.

Police were questioning relatives, friends and fellow villagers of the accused to know their whereabouts.

In a related development, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar transferred Rewari’s superintendent of police Rajesh Duggal and posted Rahul Sharma, who was in charge of chief minister’s security, in his place. Duggal has now been posted as commandant, 3rd Battalion, Haryana Armed Police, Hisar.

Talking to ANI, Khattar said, “Three accused have been identified. It’s unfortunate they (accused and victim) knew each other. It’s even more unfortunate that one accused is an army personnel. Search is underway. We have announced reward of Rs 1 lakh on their head. They will be nabbed soon.”

The 20-year-old woman, who is a former CBSE Class 10 topper of her village in Rewari district, was allegedly abducted and gang raped by the three when she was going to her coaching centre in Kanina town of district Mahendragarh on September 12.

She said they gave her water to drink which was laced with a sedative. They then took turns raping her in a room adjoining agricultural fields till she fell unconscious.They later dumped her at a bus stop near the village.

The Haryana police formed the SIT under Bhasin, the superintendent of police, Nuh, to investigate the case. Additional director general of police Shrikant Jadhav is also monitoring the SIT’s progress in the case.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother returned the government’s compensation, accusing the police of not taking action in the matter and were dealing with it casually.

“The accused should be hanged,” the woman’s mother told reporters in her village in Rewari

She also said that the family has decided to return a cheque for Rs 2 lakh handed over to them Saturday by the district administration officials under the Haryana Victim Compensation Scheme, 2013.

“We do not want this cheque. Is this the price which is being put for honour of my daughter. All we want is justice. We used to hear about long arm of the law, but what are police doing. The accused are still on the run,” she said.

The case evoked sharp reaction from opposition parties who have demanded the resignation of chief minister Khattar on moral grounds, saying the state had failed to protect its daughters.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 20:48 IST