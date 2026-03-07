Haryana Police to initiate lookout notice against singler Badshah over ‘Tateeree’ song featuring schoolgirls

“Police teams continuously raiding for arrest. Panchkula Police got the controversial song removed from YouTube, action continues to remove video from other social media platforms. strict legal action will also be taken against those sharing objectionable content,” it added.

"FIR registered against singer Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodia alias Badshah. process initiated to issue look out circular (LOC) against the accused, notice issued to appear before police,” it said.

Haryana Police, taking to X, said it has taken “strict action” in the objectionable song ‘Tateeree’ case.

Haryana Police on Saturday said it has registered an FIR and initiated the process to issue a lookout notice against singer Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah, over allegations that his song Tateeree features girls in school uniforms dancing in a Haryana Roadways bus and making objectionable gestures.

The National Crime Investigation Bureau (NCIB) also shared on X that it sought action against singer Badshah over the video from his recently released song that has been circulating online.

Why Badshah's ‘Tateeree’ is facing controversy? An FIR has been registered against the singer at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Sector 20, Panchkula, following complaints from residents who raised concerns about the song’s impact on societal norms, news agency PTI reported.

According to the FIR filed by Haryana Police, the complainant stated that a song and video titled Tateeree was recently released on the official YouTube channel of Badshah, and had gone viral.

The FIR also stated that the video shows girls in school uniforms in a school-like setting referred to as “Badshala”, described as a distortion of the word “pathshala”.

It further flagged the alleged use of indecent and obscene lyrics in the song.

Haryana State Commission for women issues summons to Badshah

The Haryana State Commission for Women has also taken cognisance of the song and issued a summons to the popular rapper, the report added.

Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia said on Friday, “We have summoned Badshah on March 13. He should clarify why such lyrics and scenes were used in the song.”