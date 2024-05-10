 Haryana political crisis: CM Saini accuses Congress of ‘misleading’ people, JJP MLAs meet Khattar | Top updates | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Haryana political crisis: CM Saini accuses Congress of ‘misleading’ people, JJP MLAs meet Khattar | Top updates

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 10, 2024 11:35 AM IST

The BJP government in Haryana is in minority after three independent MLAs withdrew their support on Tuesday.

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Haryana, where three independent legislators withdrew their support to the state BJP government, taking away its majority, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday accused the Congress of “misleading people.”

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (HT file photo)

Also Read: Haryana Opposition pushes for floor test, BJP says it’s ready

The MLAs – Randhir Golan from Pundri, Dharmpal Gonder from Nilokheri and Sombir Singh Sangwan from Dadri – withdrew their support on Tuesday and declared that they will campaign for the Congress in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Here are latest updates:

(1.) Saini, who has repeatedly stressed that his government is safe, said that the grand old party should write to the Governor informing about the number of MLAs who are supporting the opposition. He also recalled the floor test he won in March, days after succeeding BJP colleague Manohar Lal Khattar in the top post.

Also Read: Why the Congress may not go for the kill in Haryana

(2.) Minister Ranjeet Singh Chautala sought to draw a link between elections and the MLAs' action. “People leave when they realise they won't be getting ticket for polls. Many will come with us as well,” he said. All 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will poll on May 25, and the state will elect its next government in October.

(3.) Meanwhile, three legislators from the BJP's former ally, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), met ex-CM Khattar at the residence of Panchayat Minister Mahipal Dhanda on Thursday. They are: Devender Singh Babli, Jogi Ram Sihag, and Ramniwas Surjakhera.

Also Read: Nayab Singh Saini-led Haryana govt’s future hinges on 2 key factors

(4.) Dhanda, however, claimed that the meeting was not related to politics. The JJP leaders, he said, came to enquire about the well-being of his ailing nephew.

(5.) Both the Congress and JJP have demanded that the Saini government either resign on “moral grounds” or undergo a floor test. The BJP-JJP partnership, which began in October 2019, ended in March this year.

(With agency inputs)

Follow Us On