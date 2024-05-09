Haryana political crisis: Opposition pushes for floor test, BJP says it’s ready

The Congress and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) on Thursday stepped up efforts to topple the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana and wrote to governor Bandaru Dattatreya even as chief minister Nayab Singh Saini exuded confidence about his administration being safe despite losing the backing of three independent lawmakers this week. Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda addresses a press conference, in Bhiwani on Thursday. (ANI)

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Congress sought an appointment with the governor to apprise him about the current political situation and alleged that the BJP government was trying to indulge in horse-trading after being reduced to a minority.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read | JJP leader Dushyant Chautala promises support to bring down Haryana government

“On moral grounds, it (BJP) should resign. President’s Rule should be imposed...we are demanding fresh elections in the state,” he said.

Former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala wrote that it was evident that the incumbent government no longer commanded a majority in the legislative assembly.

“The JJP is not extending support to the present government and is open to supporting any other political party for government formation,’’ said the letter, dated May 8. But he might face a rebellion in his own party as at least three lawmakers are in touch with the BJP, according to people familiar with the matter.

The BJP said it was safe with former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar saying the Opposition won’t be able to muster even its own numbers in the event of a floor test.

“The opposition is doing vague calculations. During the floor test, if they can retain even 23 of their MLAs, it will be a big deal... I don’t see any no-confidence motion being moved anytime soon, but if any such situation arises, we will have a floor test... Many JJP MLAs have given support to BJP. This is what I’m saying, they need to think beyond what meets the eye,” said Khattar.

Also Read | After JJP writes to Haryana governor, CM Saini says ready for floor test

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday that there is no danger to the government. He said that he has the numbers and is ready for a floor test, if required.

“Does Dushyant have the numbers? We have the numbers. I won the floor test in March and, if required, I will do it again. There is no threat to the government,” Nayab Saini said.

The latest chapter of the crisis that sparked off in March began on Tuesday after three independent lawmakers — Randhir Golan from Pundri, Dharmpal Gonder from Nilokheri and Sombir Singh Sangwan from Dadri — said they had decided to back Hooda of the Congress and written to Dattatreya pulling their support from the Saini government.

Assembly elections are scheduled in the state in October-November this year. All 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state go to the polls on May 25. In the 90-member assembly, two seats are vacant, of which Karnal is going for by-elections on May 25.

The BJP has 40 members, and has the support of two independents — Nayan Pal Rawat from Prithla and Rakesh Daulatabad from Badshahpur — and Gopal Kanda of the Haryana Lokhit Party. That takes it to 43, two short of the majority mark of 45 in the assembly that currently has a strength of 88.

The Congress has 30 lawmakers, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) has 10, and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has one. In addition, one independent legislator — Balraj Kundu from Meham — has not made his position clear.

If they all oppose the government, there will be 45 votes against the state government.

INLD also wrote to the governor demanding a floor test or imposition of President’s rule in the state

Question marks hang over the JJP and its ability to command the support of all 10 of its legislators.

At least three MLAs – Barwala MLA Jogi Ram Sihag, Narnaund MLA Ram Kumar Gautam and Tohana MLA Devender Babli – are exploring ticket opportunities for the assembly elections and are in touch with the BJP leadership, said people familiar with the matter.

At a meeting at Khattar’s in Panipat on Thursday, three JJP lawmakers — Sihag, Babli and Narwana MLA Ram Niwas — showed up.

Hooda also hinted at the possibility, and said that the JJP should parade all its 10 legislators before the governor.

“If the JJP parades all 10 MLAs before the governor, it will prove beyond doubt that the BJP does not have the numbers…The state government is in minority now,’’ Hooda said, adding that the Congress was ready to parade its 30 lawmakers before the governor.

Deputy Congress legislature party leader, Aftab Ahmed, and chief whip Bharat Bhushan Batra will lead the party delegation to meet Dattatreya possibly on Friday and present a memorandum demanding President’s Rule in the state.

Congress leaders said that party would never stake a claim to form the government with the JJP as it considers the latter a liability. “The widespread resentment and protests being faced by the JJP leadership during the Lok Sabha poll campaign has made the JJP a liability. Why would we attempt to be seen as joining forces with the JJP, a party which is facing strong anti-incumbency in the state?’’ a Congress leader asked, requesting anonymity.

In the middle of the turmoil, all eyes are on the governor. Through a series of judgments, including the Constitution bench rulings in SR Bommai (1994), Nebam Rebia (2016) and Subhash Desai (Maharashtra political crisis in 2023) cases, the Supreme Court has maintained that the governor has the authority to call for a floor test if it is clear from the materials at his disposal that a floor test is necessary to determine if the government is worthy of the House’s confidence.

“In a situation where the governor has reasons to believe that the chief minister and his council of ministers have lost the confidence of the House, it is open to the governor to require the chief minister and his council of ministers to prove their majority in the House, by a floor test,” the Nebam Rebia judgment held.

Following these precedents, in Shivraj Singh Chouhan Vs Speaker, Madhya Pradesh Assembly (2020), the apex court further clarified that the power under Article 174 of the Constitution to summon the House and to prorogue it is one which is exercised by the governor on the aid and advice of the council of ministers.