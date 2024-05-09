After JJP writes to Haryana governor, CM Saini says ready for floor test

Hours after former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala wrote to Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya seeking a floor test in the assembly, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said that there was no danger to the government. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said that there was no danger to the BJP government in the state and he is ready for a floor test, if required. (HT file photo)

He said that he has the numbers and is ready for the floor test, if required.

The chief minister was speaking to the media after attending an event to mark Maharana Pratap Jayanti in Karnal.

In his letter to Dattatreya, Chautala said that the recent resignations and withdrawals of support have left the ruling BJP alliance on the brink of a minority.

Reacting to the development, the chief minister hit out at Dushyant and asked him if he had the support of all JJP MLAs. “He should know what his legislators did in the assembly. Is he having the numbers? But we have the numbers. I won the floor test and if required I will do it again. There is no threat to the government,” he added.

Saini said that the Congress was rejected by the people and now they are getting involved in such tactics to topple the government.

Earlier, Chautala wrote to Dattatreya, saying the Nayab Singh Saini government no longer commands a majority and sought an immediate floor test.

Three Independent MLAs had withdrawn their support to the Saini government in the state on Tuesday, reducing it to a minority in the assembly.

“It is evident that the BJP government in Haryana no longer commands a majority,” Chautala said in his letter to the governor on Wednesday. In his letter, he urged the governor to direct the appropriate authority to immediately call for a floor test.

Independent MLAs Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) withdrew support to the ruling BJP in Haryana and announced that they would back the Congress.