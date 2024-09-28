Haryana poll manifesto: Congress promises 2,000 for women, martyr status for farmers who died during protests

The Haryana Congress released its detailed manifesto for the October 5 state assembly polls on Saturday. Key promises include a farmers' welfare commission, ₹2 crore for families of soldiers who lost their lives and reconstituting minority commission. Congress leaders Bhupinder Hooda and Ashok Gehlot with others during a press conference, in Chandigarh, Saturday, Sept 28, 2024. (PTI)

Previously, Congress announced seven major guarantees: MSP legal protection, caste survey, gas cylinders for ₹500, ₹2,000 monthly for women (18-60), ₹6,000 pension for the elderly, disabled, and widows, two lakh permanent government jobs, and 300 units of free electricity.

Key promises by Congress in its Haryana election manifesto

• A farmers' commission will be formed, and small farmers will receive diesel subsidies via a farmer diesel card.

• 736 farmers who died during the farm law protests will be given "martyr" status. A memorial for them will be established, and their families will receive government jobs.

• Under the Indira Ladli Behan Yojna, ₹2,000 will be given to women, excluding income tax payees.

• The Congress plans to shut down the BJP's Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) portal and review other portals like the property ID and 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' that allegedly cause public inconvenience.

• The creamy layer limit for backward classes will be raised from ₹6 lakh to ₹10 lakh, and a backward class welfare commission will be set up.

• ₹2 crore will be given to families of soldiers who sacrificed their lives, along with job offers and financial support for their children's education.

• The Congress government, if formed, vows to form a fast track court for paper leak cases and release a government jobs recruitment calendar annually.

• Congress promised to frame strict laws to prevent mob lynching, hate murders, honour killings, and other crimes.

• The party pledged to form a drug de-addiction commission and increase the number of de-addiction centres across the state.

• A 'bring medal, get post' policy will be implemented to promote sports, offering government jobs to athletes who win medals.

• The Congress plans to form a Brahmin welfare commission. The party also promised to establish a Punjabi welfare board in Haryana. It promised reconstitution of the Haryana minority commission. The party has also vowed that the scheduled caste commission will be reorganised and constitutional and administrative powers will be given to it.

•Efforts will be made to implement the Supreme Court's verdict on the SYL canal, which Congress calls the state’s lifeline.

(Inputs from PTI)