Haryana polls: BJP, Cong in close fight, show early trends

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surged ahead in early trends of the Haryana assembly election results, taking the lead in 48 of the state’s 90 seats, putting up a neck-and-neck fight with the Congress to retain control of a state it has governed for a decade, according to numbers released by TV channels at 10am. Voters in queue to cast their vote for the Haryana assembly elections. (ANI)

The opposition Congress, which hopes to unseat the BJP, was ahead in 37 seats, TV channels said.

These numbers are in contrast to exit polls, which predicted a Congress sweep in the northern state, as well as early trends around 9.15am, when the opposition party led on nearly 60 seats, and the BJP on 27.

However, the latest numbers reiterated that smaller alliances such as the Indian National Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party and the Jannayak Janata Party-Azad Samaj Party were largely left in the dust. The former was ahead in three seats and the latter in none, according to the numbers released by TV channels.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the Congress won 31 of 90 seats. The BJP bagged 40, falling short of the majority mark of 46. It formed the government with the help of JJP but the alliance collapsed earlier this year when the BJP replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as the chief minister.