Haryana polls: Cong ahead in nearly 60 seats, BJP trails with 27

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Oct 08, 2024 09:26 AM IST

The numbers are in line with a bulk of exit polls, which predicted that the Congress will roar back to power in Haryana and dethrone the BJP, which has been in power for a decade

The Congress was set for a sweep in Haryana, winning nearly 60 seats in the 90-seat state assembly, according to early trends released by TV channels.

A counting centre in Jind, Haryana on Tuesday. (PTI)
As of 9.15am, the Congress led in 57 seats in the northern state, more than double the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) 27, these trends showed.

Smaller alliances such as the Indian National Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party and the Jannayak Janata Party-Azad Samaj Party were largely wiped out, the trends showed, with the former ahead in just one seat and the latter in two.

The Congress won 31 seats of the 90 in Haryana in 2019. The BJP bagged 40, falling short of the majority mark of 46. It formed the government with the help of JJP but the alliance collapsed earlier this year when the BJP replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as the chief minister.

