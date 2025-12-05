Chandigarh: The Haryana government has released the second instalment of the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, a cash transfer initiative aimed at providing sustained economic support to women from low-income families, into the bank accounts of 701,965 beneficiaries, officials said. Haryana releases second tranche of Lado Lakshmi Yojana

The Nayab Singh Saini government had launched a mobile app for the scheme — under which women aged 23 and above with below ₹1 lakh annual household income get financial assistance of ₹2,100 per month — on September 25, coinciding with the 109th birth anniversary of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

“Chief minister @NayabSainiBJP released the second instalment of the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, which benefitted the accounts of 701,965 women,” DPR Haryana announced in a post on X on Wednesday.

Till November 30, a total of 900,592 women had submitted applications for the scheme, of which 701,965 applicants were found eligible after the verification process. Of the eligible beneficiaries, 558,346 women have completed their Aadhaar-based KYC while verification process for 143,619 beneficiaries remains pending, with officials urging them to complete their Aadhaar authentication at the earliest.

In a separate post, the DPR Haryana said that the government has made a “major change” in the scheme, wherein financial benefits will be provided at intervals of three months, with the government depositing the amount for three months into the accounts of beneficiaries at once.

“This is not just financial assistance, but a strong initiative towards women’s social empowerment and economic self-reliance,” the DPR Haryana quoted CM Saini as saying.

The first instalment under the scheme was released on November 1.