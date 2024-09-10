Haryana Rights Commission selection committee can’t meet until state polls: ECI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has said that the selection committee to appoint the chairperson and two members of the Haryana State Human Rights Commission cannot meet until the assembly elections have concluded. ECI secretary KP Singh on Monday directed the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Haryana to defer the meeting of the selection committee, which comprises the chief minister, Speaker of the legislative assembly, state home minister, and the state leader of opposition, all of whom might change depending on the state election results. Elections Haryana were announced by the Election Commission on August 16 and will conclude on October 10. (Representational image)

This decision was taken after the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee on September 6 complained that the state was “proceeding to consider and appoint” the chairperson, member (judicial) and member (non-judicial). These positions have been vacant since last year.

The CEO of Haryana had submitted a report to ECI in response to Congress’s complaint on September 7.

In response to a writ petition, the Punjab and Haryana high court, on April 5, had directed the state government to fill these positions within three weeks of the conclusion of Lok Sabha elections and lifting of the model code of conduct. This was not done and thus a contempt petition was filed and listed on July 8. Elections in the state were announced on August 16 and will conclude on October 10.

“The State government had sufficient time to comply with the direction of the Hon’ble High Court in the matter after lifting of MCC on completion of General Election to the Lok Sabha, 2024. Now, also, the State Government has sufficient time to comply with the direction of the Hon’ble High Court in the matter after completion of General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Haryana, 2024. Accordingly, it is directed that the meeting of the Selection Committee be deferred till completion of General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Haryana, 2024,” the ECI’s order said.