Parents in unclean occupation? Question in Haryana’s school admission form triggers row

School students in Haryana have been asked to fill a lengthy admission form giving details like whether they are suffering from genetic disorders or their parents are engaged in any “unclean occupation”, prompting the opposition to hit out at the state government.

Students above primary classes have also been asked to mention their and their parents’ Aadhaar numbers, parents’ occupation and educational qualification in the admission form.

The form also seeks to know “whether parents of students are engaged in unclean occupation, whether they are income tax payees, their religion and caste details, genetic disorder, if any, besides students’ bank details”.

A screenshot of the admission form with the controversial details asked being encircled in red.

Commenting on the development, the Congress said the BJP-led state government was indulging in “racial and religious profiling”.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala in a series of tweets said, “Khattar (chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar) Govt issues a 100 point Students Admission Form. It is really a Surveillance of Parents/Students Form.”

“Khattar Govt does it again. Students labelled as ‘untouchables’ & their parents occupation as ‘unclean’. Height of insanity is the kind of pvt info of parents being sought. Calling vocation of parents unclean is absurd,” he said.

“Govt, taking a cue from NaMo App, issues a 100 pointer student admission form. Since when has Aadhaar become mandatory for school admission?,” he said in another tweet.

Surjewala demanded that the state education department withdraw the order and tender an apology to the parents.