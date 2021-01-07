e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Haryana to hold Covid-19 vaccine dry run today, day before nationwide exercise

Haryana to hold Covid-19 vaccine dry run today, day before nationwide exercise

The drive will start from 11 am at all locations simultaneously, and is likely to continue till 1 pm. Haryana has been exempted by the Union health ministry from the massive nationwide mock drill to be held on January 8.

india Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 08:39 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
HIndustan Times, New Delhi
A medic conducts the dry run as part of preparedness for the administration of Covid-19 vaccine, at Kasturba Hospital in New Delhi, on Wednesday.
A medic conducts the dry run as part of preparedness for the administration of Covid-19 vaccine, at Kasturba Hospital in New Delhi, on Wednesday.(PTI Photo)
         

Haryana is holding a dry run, a simulation of the actual execution of the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, on Thursday. This is being done to ensure efficient planning and management of the immunisation process which is expected to begin in a few days.

In Gurugram, where vaccination dry run will be held at six session sites, regional emergencies director of World Health Organisation, Dr Rodrico Ofrin, is likely to visit two sites - at Bhangrola and Wazirabad.

Bhangrola is a rural area, with the dry run being held at a primary health centre. Wazirabad, on the other hand, is an urban area, where the drive will be held at a government primary school.

The drive will start from 11 am at all locations simultaneously, and is likely to continue till 1 pm.

Since the mock drill will be conducted across 22 districts on Thursday, Haryana has been exempted by the Union health ministry from the massive nationwide mock drill to be held on January 8 across all states and union territories.

Each district across the country has been asked to identify three types of session sites, similar to the previous dry run conducted on January 2, including a public health facility (district hospital/medical college), private health facility and rural or urban outreach sites, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan will hold a meeting with the health ministers of states and union territories on Thursday to guide them on conducting the dry run.

The entire planning of the vaccination drive including beneficiary registration, microplanning and vaccination at the planned session site will be tested under the leadership of District Collector or District Magistrate during the dry run.

The dry run will also familiarize the state, district, block and hospital level officers on all aspects of the Covid vaccine roll out.

tags
top news
Woman dead, explosive devices seized: All you need to know about US Capitol chaos
Woman dead, explosive devices seized: All you need to know about US Capitol chaos
‘Distressed to see violence in US Capitol,’ says PM Modi
‘Distressed to see violence in US Capitol,’ says PM Modi
India reports under 300 new Covid-19 deaths for nearly 2 weeks
India reports under 300 new Covid-19 deaths for nearly 2 weeks
3rd Test live: Rain stops, covers off at SCG
3rd Test live: Rain stops, covers off at SCG
Twitter, Facebook and Instagram muzzle Trump amid US Capitol violence
Twitter, Facebook and Instagram muzzle Trump amid US Capitol violence
Farmers to march on highway ring around Delhi in tractors to press for their demands
Farmers to march on highway ring around Delhi in tractors to press for their demands
Rain likely to reduce significantly over NW India from today
Rain likely to reduce significantly over NW India from today
‘India will continue to support Africa’: Foreign Secretary Shringla at UNSC
‘India will continue to support Africa’: Foreign Secretary Shringla at UNSC
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In