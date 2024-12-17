Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 17, 2024
Dec 17, 2024 07:01 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on December 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on December 17, 2024, is 18.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.24 °C and 23.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:31 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.95 °C and 23.11 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 202.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 18, 2024
|18.18
|Sky is clear
|December 19, 2024
|19.75
|Few clouds
|December 20, 2024
|20.52
|Sky is clear
|December 21, 2024
|20.77
|Sky is clear
|December 22, 2024
|20.15
|Sky is clear
|December 23, 2024
|19.95
|Few clouds
|December 24, 2024
|20.78
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 17, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
