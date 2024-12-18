Menu Explore
Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 18, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 18, 2024 07:01 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on December 18, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haryana today, on December 18, 2024, is 17.49 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.23 °C and 22.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:31 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 19, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.98 °C and 23.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 181.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:

Haryana weather update on December 18, 2024
Haryana weather update on December 18, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 19, 202417.49Sky is clear
December 20, 202420.27Sky is clear
December 21, 202420.84Sky is clear
December 22, 202420.16Sky is clear
December 23, 202419.83Few clouds
December 24, 202421.37Sky is clear
December 25, 202420.83Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 18, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.01 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata21.24 °C Broken clouds
Chennai23.0 °C Heavy intensity rain
Bengaluru24.37 °C Light rain
Hyderabad25.46 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad23.77 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.25 °C Few clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On